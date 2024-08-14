Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th.

Aurizon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.82.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

