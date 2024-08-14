Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 72,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 137,943 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.53.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $886.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.08.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.