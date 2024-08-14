Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 72,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 137,943 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.53.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $886.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

