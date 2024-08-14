B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 30,867 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $354,353.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,697.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 61,690 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $723,623.70.

On Friday, August 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 57,466 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $657,985.70.

On Wednesday, August 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 520 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $5,824.00.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 166,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,089. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

