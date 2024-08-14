Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $34.82 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after acquiring an additional 248,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

