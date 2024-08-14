Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 858,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

