Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ballard Power Systems traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,666,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,820,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
