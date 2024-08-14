Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ballard Power Systems traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,666,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,820,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

