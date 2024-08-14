Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 20,905 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Free Report ) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

