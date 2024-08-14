Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 1,576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,849.0 days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Wednesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
About Banco Comercial Português
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.