Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 1,576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,849.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Wednesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

About Banco Comercial Português

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.