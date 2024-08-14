Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 2.4 %

BKKLY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

