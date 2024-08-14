Barclays Cuts NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Price Target to $11.00

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NET Power stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 61,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. NET Power has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NET Power will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

In other NET Power news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in NET Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $971,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

