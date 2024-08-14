Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to Issue GBX 2.90 Dividend

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barclays Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 221.10 ($2.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.28. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.09).

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BARC. Peel Hunt started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.13) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.28) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276 ($3.52).

Insider Activity

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($138,466.11). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total value of £108,446.66 ($138,466.11). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,101.00). Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.