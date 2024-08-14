Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Barrick Gold Stock Performance
Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Barrick Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
