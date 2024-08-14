Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.