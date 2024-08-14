Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 6,089,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,717,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.