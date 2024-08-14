Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 195 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,796. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.18. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

