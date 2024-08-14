Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,293,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,304. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.59. The stock has a market cap of $470.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

