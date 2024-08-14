Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 327.9% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.78. 298,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,258. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

