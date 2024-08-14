Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,101,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,334,000 after purchasing an additional 177,317 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 78,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,323,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,931. The company has a market capitalization of $369.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

