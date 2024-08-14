Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1,883.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $864.82. 1,464,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $845.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

