Belrium (BEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.20

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

