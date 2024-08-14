Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Down 2%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €23.90 ($26.26) and last traded at €24.00 ($26.37). 15,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.50 ($26.92).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.09 and its 200 day moving average is €39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.01.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services. It operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

