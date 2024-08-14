Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 3,077,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,873,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 429,760 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

