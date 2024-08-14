Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,433,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,417,172. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average is $190.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

