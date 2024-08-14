Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.66. 4,618,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

