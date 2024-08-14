BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,400 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the July 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

BLRX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 78,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,189. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BLRX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioLineRx

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.