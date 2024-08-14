BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 144,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance
Shares of BRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,727. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BRTX
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioRestorative Therapies
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.