BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 144,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

Shares of BRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,727. BioRestorative Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRTX

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.