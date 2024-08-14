BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BioTech Medics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMCS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,626. BioTech Medics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
About BioTech Medics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioTech Medics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BioTech Medics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTech Medics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.