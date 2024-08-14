Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.57. 114,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 322,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of analysts have commented on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $633.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $51,349.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,865.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bioventus by 38.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 401.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 402,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

