Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 6.5% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and $6,971.70 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00075754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008319 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 78.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.