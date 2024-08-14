Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1,163.33 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,163.33 billion and approximately $29.94 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $58,932.67 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.81 or 0.00574917 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,739,978 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.