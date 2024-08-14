Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1,196.15 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $60,596.52 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,196.15 billion and approximately $29.74 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.41 or 0.00578272 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00036174 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072519 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,739,590 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
