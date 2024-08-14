BITICA COIN Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.80 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,962.36 or 0.99984495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00055339 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001348 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

