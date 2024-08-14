BitTorrent-New Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $716.06 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000075 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $16,360,277.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

