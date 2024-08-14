BlackCardCoin Price Hits $3.14 on Major Exchanges (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 93.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $31.31 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005316 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 156% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,960,884 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 2.72614549 USD and is up 66.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,920,763.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

