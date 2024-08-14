BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CII stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. 24,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,575. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
