BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 38,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.