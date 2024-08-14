BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 38,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,511. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
