BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 186,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,553,522 shares in the company, valued at $387,844,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,376,137 shares of company stock valued at $10,112,978.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

