BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

BKN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,628. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

