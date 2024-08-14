BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

