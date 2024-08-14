BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 9,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.08.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
