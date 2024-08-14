BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MHN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 9,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

