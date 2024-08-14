BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF remained flat at $7.38 during trading on Wednesday. 24,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

