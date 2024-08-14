BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,035. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

