Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE BCX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,990. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
