Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Blend Labs Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

