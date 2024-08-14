BNB Market Cap Reaches $76.85 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $526.57 or 0.00884415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $76.85 billion and $1.65 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,364 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,396.4812814. The last known price of BNB is 528.2837238 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2207 active market(s) with $1,724,760,503.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

