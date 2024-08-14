Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,066,875 shares of company stock worth $530,606,932. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $196.49. 3,243,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $197.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.48. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

