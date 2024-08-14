Bremer Bank National Association Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.20. 5,460,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,210. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

