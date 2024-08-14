Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.22. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.35.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

