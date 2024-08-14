Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Up 212.0% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 212.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAP remained flat at $23.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,733. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

