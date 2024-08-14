Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Britvic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Britvic has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

