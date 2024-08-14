Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Broadwind updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BWEN remained flat at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

